BRIEF-Chaohua Technology plans to invest in two firms, set up investment fund
August 14, 2015 / 11:47 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Chaohua Technology plans to invest in two firms, set up investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd

* Says to invest 180 million yuan ($28.17 million) in digital systems firm

* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund with partner

* Says to invest $5 million in semiconductor firm Xingtera

* Says shares to resume trading on August 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TAVn8H; bit.ly/1MnMsXx; bit.ly/1N7aE1U; bit.ly/1Pp0Oqt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

