BUZZ-Sportech: hits 1-year high on Contagious offer

** Pool betting operator Sportech shares rise to an year high after company confirms recommended offer from Canada’s Contagious Gaming

** Co says any recommended offer from Contagious Gaming would be at a premium to it’s Aug 13 closing price of 62.63p

** Sportech shares were trading at 69p, up c.10pct at 1337GMT. Stock is up 11 pct YTD

** Merger activity in the gaming industry has gained ground as firms seek to expand to offset increasing taxes and tighter regulation in Britain