TABLE-Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment -6 MTH results
August 17, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 7.36 6.78 7.85

(+8.6 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) (+6.7 pct ) Operating 4.04 3.70 4.25

(+9.0 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) Recurring 3.10 2.80 3.26

(+10.8 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (+5.0 pct ) Net 3.10 2.80 3.26

+10.8 pct +1.8 pct +5.0 pct EPS 9,021 yen 8,455 yen 9,236 yen Div 8,796 yen 16,911 yen 9,236 yen

