BRIEF-Thai Union Frozen to cut holdings in US tuna brand 'Chicken of the Sea'
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 17, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Union Frozen to cut holdings in US tuna brand 'Chicken of the Sea'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thai Union Frozen Products :

* Considering cutting holdings in ‘Chicken of the Sea’, the third-largest tuna brand in the United States, with the decision expected in four to six weeks, Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told a news conference.

* Still intends to buy U.S. Bumble Bee Seafoods, the largest canned tuna and sardine producer in North America, and it would make a decision in four to six weeks, Thiraphong said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
