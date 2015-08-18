FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mcubs Midcity Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) Mcubs Midcity Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.27 5.17 6.61 6.77

(+1.8 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+25.6 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) Operating 1.68 1.54 2.37 2.34

(+9.4 pct ) (-4.7 pct ) (+41.0 pct ) (-1.5 pct ) Recurring 1.24 1.09 1.80 1.74

(+13.9 pct ) (-6.4 pct ) (+45.1 pct ) (-3.0 pct ) Net 1.24 1.09 1.80 1.74

+13.1 pct -5.7 pct +45.1 pct -3.0 pct EPS 6,622 yen 5,957 yen 7,060 yen 6,549 yen Div 6,444 yen 5,958 yen 6,750 yen 6,550 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
