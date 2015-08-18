BUZZ-John Menzies: heading towards largest 2-day fall in a yr

** John Menzies falls as much as 7.5 pct before paring some losses, top loser among the UK support services cos & on track for sharpest two-day loss in over a year

** Co reports massive c.60 pct fall in H1 pretax profit, as aviation unit hit by operational issues at the Gatwick airport & loss of a major contract with Spanish airports

** Results follow warning in Nov, but shares traded up c.26 pct since April due to activist shareholder asking for business split

** Strong H2 needed to meet FY forecast, but share price to stay at current level due to M&A activity & potential activism, brokerage N+1 Singer says

** Raises its TP to 494p vs median analyst’ TP of 418p according to Reuters & stock’s Tuesday low of 455.5p

** Numis, whose forecast Menzies guides towards, expects FY pretax profit of 39.5 mln stg on sales of 2.01 bln stg

** CEO tells Reuters co will not split its two business units despite pressure from investors (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)