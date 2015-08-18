FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-AVIC Capital, partners to boost capital in Shenyang Aircraft and Chengdu Aircraft
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 18, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-AVIC Capital, partners to boost capital in Shenyang Aircraft and Chengdu Aircraft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds links, bullet point)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - AVIC Capital Co Ltd

* Says it and partners plan to boost capital in Shenyang Aircraft Group and Chengdu Aircraft Group by up to 4.99 billion yuan ($780.57 million)

* Says partners include AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd, China Avionics Systems Co Ltd, AVIC Aircraft Co Ltd and AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 28.1 percent y/y at 1.44 billion yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on August 19

* China Avionics Systems, AVIC Electromechanical Systems say share trade to resume on Aug 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JeP9K7 ; bit.ly/1Jo0GZw ; bit.ly/1K3rSLP ; bit.ly/1WBAjDa; bit.ly/1EzHocm; bit.ly/1IZDhKz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.