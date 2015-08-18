FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Central Huijin holds 1.76 pct of Hundsun Tech, Hundsun unit probed by regulator
August 18, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Central Huijin holds 1.76 pct of Hundsun Tech, Hundsun unit probed by regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix spelling of “holds” in headline and to add bullet point)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hundsun Technologies Inc

* Says Central Huijin holds 1.76 percent or 10.9 million shares in the company as of Aug 14

* Says unit investigated by securities regulator for possible violation of securities laws

* Says China Securities Finance Corp holds 1.23 percent or 7.6 million shares in the company as of Aug 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LiDHPM; bit.ly/1Pxctna

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

