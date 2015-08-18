REFILE-BRIEF-Central Huijin holds 1.76 pct of Hundsun Tech, Hundsun unit probed by regulator

(Refiles to fix spelling of “holds” in headline and to add bullet point)
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hundsun Technologies Inc
* Says Central Huijin holds 1.76 percent or 10.9 million shares in the company as of Aug 14
* Says unit investigated by securities regulator for possible violation of securities laws
* Says China Securities Finance Corp holds 1.23 percent or 7.6 million shares in the company as of Aug 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LiDHPM; bit.ly/1Pxctna
