REFILE-BRIEF-Zhonghong's indirect unit to purchase Kee Holdings' shares, convertible bonds

(Refiles with Zhonghong’s complete company name)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says indirectly-owned unit Glory Emperor Trading plans to acquire 310.49 million shares of Kee Holdings for HK$707.59 million ($91.27 million)

* Says Glory Emperor Trading plans to purchase Kee Holdings’ convertible bonds for up to HK$600 million ($77.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MCL9Wy; bit.ly/1PlHQ3E

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)