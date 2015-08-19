FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Zhonghong's indirect unit to purchase Kee Holdings' shares, convertible bonds
#Corrections News
August 19, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Zhonghong's indirect unit to purchase Kee Holdings' shares, convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles with Zhonghong’s complete company name)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says indirectly-owned unit Glory Emperor Trading plans to acquire 310.49 million shares of Kee Holdings for HK$707.59 million ($91.27 million)

* Says Glory Emperor Trading plans to purchase Kee Holdings’ convertible bonds for up to HK$600 million ($77.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MCL9Wy; bit.ly/1PlHQ3E

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
