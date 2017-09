Aug 19 (Reuters) - Fujian Snowman Co Ltd

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 20

* Says plans to acquire 5 percent stake in U.S. firm Concepts NREC LLC for $4 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K5CpGx; bit.ly/1J3Lonf

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)