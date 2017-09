Aug 19 (Reuters) - Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to invest in smart city project worth at least 1.5 billion yuan ($234.54 million)

* Says signs property development agreement worth 769 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TT69MK; bit.ly/1gXiEoP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)