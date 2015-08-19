FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICE inches up margins for coffee, sugar
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICE inches up margins for coffee, sugar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc <ICE clear U.S..N>:

* ICE clear U.S. raises sugar #11 (SB) initial margins for member, customer, omnibus & hedge accounts by 0.8 percent to $806 per contract from $800

* ICE clear U.S. raises sugar #16 (SF) initial margins by 0.8 percent to $605 per contract from $600

* ICE clear U.S. raises coffee c (KC) initial margins for specs to $3,401 per contract from $3,400

ICE says margin requirements are changing effective with the opening of business on Friday, August 21, 2015 and thereafter (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
