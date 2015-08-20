FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan Hotel REIT Investment -6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Hotel REIT Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months Year

ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 7.24 5.50 16.66

(+31.6 pct ) (+15.1 pct ) (+30.5 pct ) Operating 4.26 3.01 10.03

(+41.3 pct ) (+35.7 pct ) (+32.9 pct ) Recurring 3.47 2.24 8.32

(+55.4 pct ) (+57.5 pct ) (+44.0 pct ) Net 3.47 2.23 8.32

+55.4 pct +56.4 pct +44.0 pct EPS 1,166 yen 852 yen 2,718 yen Div 2,650 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.