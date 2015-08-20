TABLE-Japan Hotel REIT Investment -6 MTH results

Aug 20 (Reuters) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months Year
ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 7.24 5.50 16.66
(+31.6 pct ) (+15.1 pct ) (+30.5 pct ) Operating 4.26 3.01 10.03
(+41.3 pct ) (+35.7 pct ) (+32.9 pct ) Recurring 3.47 2.24 8.32
(+55.4 pct ) (+57.5 pct ) (+44.0 pct ) Net 3.47 2.23 8.32
+55.4 pct +56.4 pct +44.0 pct EPS 1,166 yen 852 yen 2,718 yen Div 2,650 yen