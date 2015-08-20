FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results
August 20, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.60 2.41 6.68 6.64

(+90.8 pct ) (+27.4 pct ) (+45.4 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Operating 2.56 1.25 3.60 3.20

(+105.2 pct ) (+30.5 pct ) (+40.7 pct ) (-11.1 pct ) Recurring 2.08 1.08 2.84 2.69

(+92.6 pct ) (+485.8 pct ) (+36.8 pct ) (-5.4 pct ) Net 2.08 1.08 2.84 2.69

+92.6 pct +492.1 pct +36.9 pct -5.4 pct EPS 7,708 yen 7,100 yen 7,252 yen 6,862 yen Div 6,827 yen 7,109 yen 7,252 yen 6,862 yen

