BRIEF-Thai Amata reviews 2015 land sales target due to slow H1

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Amata Corporation Pcl

* Review 2015 land sales target after it achieves 40 percent of target in the first half, chief financial officer Steven Siew told investors during earnings presentation

* Says plans to list its unit Amata VN on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in December with marketing and roadshows in October to November

* Says has not been affected by devaluation of yuan so far as many Chinese investors have not held back investments Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)