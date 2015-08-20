FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Amata reviews 2015 land sales target due to slow H1
August 20, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Amata reviews 2015 land sales target due to slow H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Amata Corporation Pcl

* Review 2015 land sales target after it achieves 40 percent of target in the first half, chief financial officer Steven Siew told investors during earnings presentation

* Says plans to list its unit Amata VN on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in December with marketing and roadshows in October to November

* Says has not been affected by devaluation of yuan so far as many Chinese investors have not held back investments Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)

