BRIEF-CME lowers margins for silver and palladium
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CME lowers margins for silver and palladium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME lowers 1000 oz silver futures (SIL) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $1,320 per contract from $1,540

* CME lowers COMEX 5000 silver futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $6,600 per contract from $7,700

* CME lowers palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 10 percent to $3,960 per contract from $4,400

The rates will be effective after the close of business on Friday, August 21, 2015 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
