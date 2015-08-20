BRIEF-CME lowers margins for silver and palladium

Aug 20 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :
* CME lowers 1000 oz silver futures (SIL) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $1,320 per contract from $1,540
* CME lowers COMEX 5000 silver futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $6,600 per contract from $7,700
* CME lowers palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 10 percent to $3,960 per contract from $4,400
The rates will be effective after the close of business on Friday, August 21, 2015 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)