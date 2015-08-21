FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SKS Microfinance issues commercial papers of 250 million rupees
August 21, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SKS Microfinance issues commercial papers of 250 million rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - SKS Microfinance Ltd

* Issued commercial papers of an aggregate amount of 250 million rupees on august 21, Source text:

SKS Microfinance Ltd has informed BSE that the Company issued Commercial Papers of an aggregate amount of Rs. 25 crore on August 21, 2015, which have been rated ‘A1+’ by a leading rating agency. Instruments with the aforesaid rating are considered to have a very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations. Such instruments carry the lowest credit risk. The aggregate Commercial Paper outstanding as on date is Rs. 450 crore. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty)

