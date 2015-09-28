FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China's Didi Kuaidi invests in Indian ride-hailing app Ola
September 28, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China's Didi Kuaidi invests in Indian ride-hailing app Ola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s Didi Kuaidi says invested in India’s largest ride-hailing app Ola.

* Didi Kuaidi joins existing investors, including Falcon Edge, GIC, Tiger Global Management and SoftBank

* Investment supports Ola’s continued expansion in India

* Didi Kuaidi says believes India and China have enormous market potential

* No investment value given

* Ola controls 80 pct of India’s taxi-hailing business, completes more than 750,000 rides per day - statement

* Ola recently announced plan to invest $75 mln in new car leasing programme (Reporting by John Ruwitch)

