Sept 28 (Reuters) - Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Shenzhen tech firm for 132.6 million yuan ($20.82 million)in cash

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1h1sOnW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)