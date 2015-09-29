FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Mitie: Shares up on positive outlook
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 29, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Mitie: Shares up on positive outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in management service provider Mitie Group rise more than 4 pct after co says on track to deliver good FY organic rev growth

** Stock best performer on FTSE All Share Support Services Index and among top 5 gainers on FTSE Mid Cap 250 Index

** Co says National Living Wage a welcome move; to help retention rate in co

** Investec writes in a note that the share price has struggled of late, as concerns about the minimum wage have plagued sentiment but today’s update should reassure & reiterates “buy” rating

** Best day for the stock in 1-month bringing YTD gains to 7.1 pct

Reuters Messaging: rahul.b.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.