FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-APR Energy: banks grant extension on covenant testing date
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 30, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-APR Energy: banks grant extension on covenant testing date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** APR Energy up 17 pct in strong volumes after the temporary power systems provider’s banks grant it a one-month extension on its financial covenant testing date

** News some relief for co hammered by warnings, exit from risk geographies like Libya and Yemen and subdued markets due to commodity slump

** Date pushed to October 31 from September 30, following co’s concern in August over an expected covenant breach at Q3-end

** APR in April had managed to secure a renegotiation on its credit facility and avoid breaching its debt covenants

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had lost almost two-thirds of its value YTD

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.