BUZZ-APR Energy: banks grant extension on covenant testing date

** APR Energy up 17 pct in strong volumes after the temporary power systems provider’s banks grant it a one-month extension on its financial covenant testing date

** News some relief for co hammered by warnings, exit from risk geographies like Libya and Yemen and subdued markets due to commodity slump

** Date pushed to October 31 from September 30, following co’s concern in August over an expected covenant breach at Q3-end

** APR in April had managed to secure a renegotiation on its credit facility and avoid breaching its debt covenants

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had lost almost two-thirds of its value YTD