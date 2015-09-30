FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Baroda cuts base rate by 25 bps
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Baroda cuts base rate by 25 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd

* Reduction in base rate by 25 basis points from 9.90% to 9.65% p.a.

* Reduction in base rate and BPLR

* To reduce bench-mark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 25 basis points from 14.15% p.a. To 13.90% p.a.

* Reduction in both rates will be effective from October 05, 2015 * Source text:

Bank of Baroda has informed BSE that the Bank has decided to reduce Base Rate by 25 basis points from 9.90% p.a. to 9.65% p.a. and also to reduce Bench-mark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 25 basis points from 14.15% p.a. to 13.90% p.a. The reduction in both rates will be effective from October 05, 2015. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
