GM and Navistar join to develop and make commercial trucks

Sept 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it will jointly develop and assemble medium-duty commercial vehicles with truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp.

GM said on Wednesday the agreement will help boost its Chevrolet commercial truck business.

Production will begin in 2018 at Navistar’s plant in Springfield, Ohio.

Navistar said it would add 300 jobs and invest more than $12 million to upgrade the factory and equipment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)