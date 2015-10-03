FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSF says gave location of bombed-out hospital to Afghan, U.S. forces
October 3, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

MSF says gave location of bombed-out hospital to Afghan, U.S. forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres on Saturday said it gave the coordinates of the Afghan hospital hit by an airstrike that killed at least nine people to Afghan and U.S. forces several times, to avoid being caught in crossfire.

“Precise location of our Kunduz hospital communicated to all parties on multiple occasions over past months,” as well as earlier this week, the group said in a message on social media website Twitter. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
