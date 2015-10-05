FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Xchanging: best day ever as fields two takeover bids
October 5, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Xchanging: best day ever as fields two takeover bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Xchanging surges 55 pct in strong volumes & on track for sharpest intra-day move ever

** Outsourcing co says in talks over two separate all-cash takeover bids from larger rival Capita and U.S. buyout firm Apollo Global Management ]

** Apollo makes 170p/shr proposal, while Capita’s fourth & final offer stands at 160p/shr

** Shares in Xchanging surge past 170p-mark to high of 171.25 pence within first hr of trade

** Shares in co, which runs back-office activities such as invoice processing and insurance claims settlement, down c.29 pct YTD vs marginal fall in broader FTSE support services index

** FTSE 100 constituent Capita up 1 pct on Monday; co says separately that Xchanging’s board had confirmed it would be willing to recommend Capita’s final offer

** Nearly 28 times of full day’s avg volume traded through on Xchanging in less than an hour (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
