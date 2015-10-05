BUZZ-APR Energy: best day ever on buyout talks

** Temporary power systems provider jumps 61 pct, poised for biggest ever one-day rise, after confirms in talks with a consortium regarding possible offer

** Consortium comprises Fairfax Financial -- its largest shareholder -- ACON Investments and Albright Capital Management

** APR hammered by profit warnings, exit from risk geographies like Libya and Yemen and subdued markets due to commodity slump

** Up to Friday’s close, stock down c50% YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)