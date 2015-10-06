FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Abu Dhabi's Al Noor: rallies on merger talks
#Hot Stocks
October 6, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Abu Dhabi's Al Noor: rallies on merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Abu Dhabi-based hospital group Al Noor up c.6 pct in strong volumes & on-track for sharpest two-day gain since March 2014, boosted by deal talks

** Co confirms on Monday it is in talks with South African rival Mediclinic International about a merge

** Johannesburg-listed Mediclinic up 3 pct on Tuesday

** Combined entity would be a major player in the UAE, with international presence in South Africa and Switzerland as well as the UK through a 29.9 pct stake in Spire Healthcare

** Nearly 3x full day’s avg volume traded on Al Noor in 30 mns post-open

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had fallen about 7 pct

