BUZZ-Aquarius Platinum: Sibanye Gold makes $294 mln takeover offer
#Hot Stocks
October 6, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Aquarius Platinum: Sibanye Gold makes $294 mln takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Miner Aquarius Platinum ’s (AQP) London-listed shares gain 46 pct in strong volumes making co top gainer among FTSE mining peers after gold miner Sibanye Gold makes $294 mln takeover offer

** $0.195/shr offer at 60.3 pct premium to AQP’s LSE close on Oct 5 & 56 pct higher than its close on JSE, cos say in two separate statements

** AQP’s board intends to vote in favour of offer & Sibanye board unanimously approves it

** AQP’s London-listed shares rise as much as 52.5 pct - still trading lower than offer price - with more than 3x full day’s avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr, while Johannesburg-listed shares surge 40 pct

** Sibanye up 5 pct (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

