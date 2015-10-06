FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-BTG: slides as Varithena disappoints
#Hot Stocks
October 6, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-BTG: slides as Varithena disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British pharmaceutical company slumps c.16 pct, top FTSE 250 midcap loser after sales of Varithena, its groundbreaking varicose vein treatment, stalled

** Co warns its revenue would be at the lower end of its forecasts citing Varithena sales inflexion delay

** Analysts at Jefferies said the update on Varithena was “disappointing”, but they kept their “buy” recommendation, saying the current share price more than discounted the Varithena risk

** Stock underperformed this year, down 29 pct against a 6 pct rise in FTSE-250 midcap index

** 14-day RSI merely at 30 indicating oversold position

** BTG also top loser on FTSE All Share Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology index (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

