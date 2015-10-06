FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Freeport-McMoRan Inc: Reviewing options for oil and gas unit
October 6, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Freeport-McMoRan Inc: Reviewing options for oil and gas unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Energy and mining company’s shares up 2.4 pct at $11.45 premarket

** Reviewing strategic options for its oil and gas business, including a spinoff or JV

** Reduces size of board to nine from 16

** Still considering IPO for the oil and gas business, which filed for an IPO in June

** Oil and gas sales contributed 20 pct of company’s 2014 consolidated revenues

** Announcement comes a week after its biggest shareholder and activist investor Carl Icahn said that company was an example of a “golden” buying opportunity

** 10 of 20 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 10 “hold”; median PT $14

** Since Icahn revealed stake in the company on Aug. 27, the stock had risen 9.7 pct

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had fallen nearly 52 pct this year

