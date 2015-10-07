BUZZ-SABMiller: AB InBev raises takeover offer to 42.15 stg/shr

** SABMiller up more than 3 pct in strong volumes & 5th top FTSE bluechip gainer after Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world’s largest brewer, raises its cash offer for SAB to £42.15/shr

** New proposal, AB InBev’s third one, values its largest rival at nearly £68 bln ($103.63 bln)

** AB InBev up 3 pct

** SAB not immediately available for comment

** Nearly a fourth of a full day’s avg daily volume traded through on SAB in first 4 mins of trade

** Offer around the mid point of analysts’ expectations