BUZZ-SABMiller: AB InBev raises takeover offer to 42.15 stg/shr

** SABMiller up more than 3 pct in strong volumes & 5th top FTSE bluechip gainer after Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world’s largest brewer, raises its cash offer for SAB to £42.15/shr
** New proposal, AB InBev’s third one, values its largest rival at nearly £68 bln ($103.63 bln)
** AB InBev up 3 pct
** SAB not immediately available for comment
** Nearly a fourth of a full day’s avg daily volume traded through on SAB in first 4 mins of trade
** Offer around the mid point of analysts’ expectations
