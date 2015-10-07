BUZZ-Miners: Morgan Stanley grows bullish on China exposure

** Basic resources easily the top performing sector across Europe, up 4.1%, as Morgan Stanley upgrades European miners to “overweight”

** Move to miners part of MS’s call for investors to raise exposure to EMs/commodities on more stable data from China, attractive relative valuations and likely inflection in macro-economic sentiment

** Anglo American & Rio Tinto lead with respective gains of 8.4% & 5.9%

** MS says moving mining to overweight as this area of market at epicentre of China concerns and where investor exposure is arguably at its lowest

** MS upgrades Anglo American -- second worst performing stock in sector YTD (behind Glencore ) down c50% -- to “equal weight” from “underweight”; lifts both Rio Tinto & BHP Billiton to “overweight” v “equal-weight”

** Prices of copper, aluminium and nickel up in morning trade on Wednesday