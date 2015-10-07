FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-M&S: Broker downgrade hits stock
October 7, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-M&S: Broker downgrade hits stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Marks and Spencer among top fallers on Britain’s FTSE 100, down 2.8%, as JPMorgan downgrades rating on retailer to “neutral” vs “overweight” on growth concerns

** JPM expects another quarter of negative LFL performance from M&S in General Merchandise and is also concerned that LFL growth in the Food business is becoming harder to achieve

** Brokerage reduces TP to 550p from 600p and its FY16 PBT forecast by 6 pct

** Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 10 each have a rating of “hold” and “buy” on the stock, 5 recommend a “strong buy” while 4 suggest a “sell”

** Stock down almost 13 pct since its May peak and up 5 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

