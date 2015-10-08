TABLE-Daiwa House Residential Investment -6 MTH results

Oct 8 (Reuters) Daiwa House Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.36 8.69 9.57 9.60

(+7.6 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Operating 3.93 3.88 3.94 3.93

(+1.1 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Recurring 3.15 3.08 3.16 3.17

(+2.1 pct ) (-0.0 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 3.15 3.08 3.16 3.16