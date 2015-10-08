TABLE-Daiwa House Residential Investment -6 MTH results

Oct 8 (Reuters) Daiwa House Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.36 8.69 9.57 9.60
(+7.6 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Operating 3.93 3.88 3.94 3.93
(+1.1 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Recurring 3.15 3.08 3.16 3.17
(+2.1 pct ) (-0.0 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 3.15 3.08 3.16 3.16
+2.1 pct -0.0 pct +0.4 pct +0.2 pct EPS 4,207 yen 4,119 yen 4,223 yen 4,232 yen Div 4,460 yen 8,691 yen 4,490 yen 4,500 yen