BUZZ-Glencore: Canaccord cuts TP, London copper edges lower
October 8, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Glencore: Canaccord cuts TP, London copper edges lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Metals trader and miner Glencore down 2.5 pct and top faller on FTSE 100

** Canaccord Genuity cuts TP on stock to 190p ($2.91) from 220p, citing their lower commodity price assumption on the back of weakening of commodity-backed currencies vs US$

** London copper edges lower on Thursday; copper prices beaten down by oversupply and ongoing worries over China’s growth

** Canaccord’s cut recent in a string of TP slashes on stock, whose shares have tumbled by more than half this year to touch lowest ever in tandem with weak global commodity prices & hit by concerns around co’s huge debt

** Analysts on avg have median TP of $2.73 on stock & two-thirds of TP changes on stock have been cuts this year, according to Reuters data

** Co, world’s largest copper supplier and 3rd largest producer of mined copper, has announced aggressive debt reduction measures with intends to cut about a third of its $30 bln debt pile

** Hong Kong-listed shares up 1 pct ($1 = 0.6527 pounds) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

