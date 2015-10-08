FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK Industrials: Investec says to avoid commodity-exposed stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bunch of UK industrials in red after Investec makes case to circumvent stocks with commodity exposure

** Stoxx Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services index down slightly, with valve and pump market Weir 2nd bottom performer on 3 pct fall

** Investec cuts Weir to “sell” from “hold” & TP to 1120p from 1450p, adding to pressure on co that expressed caution on H2 margins earlier this year, citing slump in U.S. oil and gas drilling activity

** Other industrials that Investec cuts or downgrades also in red, with Vesuvius down 2.5 pct & Brammer, DS Smith down between 1.5-2 pct

** Morgan Advanced Materials, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Fenner & Halma also negative (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

