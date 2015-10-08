FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
October 8, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Fresnillo: top FTSE 100 gainer as HSBC backs stock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Miner Fresnillo up over 2 pct & top FTSE bluechip gainer despite a fall in precious metals on Thursday as HSBC raises TP to 810p from 760p

** Brokerage, post a visit to co’s operations in Mexico, says miner separates itself from the pack by being having low costs and high growth

** “We look for progressively improving operational results, higher gold and silver prices and expect improved rating to move the stock price up,” HSBC writes

** 6 of 15 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 9 “hold” and none “sell” or lower; their median PT is $10.87

** Gold falls from near two-week highs and silver slumps on Thursday, as Chinese investors sell precious metals to take profits on return from a week-long holiday

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had fallen c.12 pct vs a 30 pct slump in the broader FTSE-350 Mining index, as miners battle a commodity price rout & China slowdown concerns

** Fresnillo, the world’s biggest primary silver producer with six operating mines in Mexico, earlier this year cut its planned FY capex by 19 pct, hurt by volatile metal prices (RM:esha.vaish.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)

