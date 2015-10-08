FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Mondi: Down on some disappointments in Q3 results
#Hot Stocks
October 8, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Mondi: Down on some disappointments in Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Mondi down about 1.5 pct & among top FTSE 100 losers after South African packaging and paper co posts results that house some disappointments

** Some analysts flag an impact on 2015 profit from slower than expected ramp-up of kraft paper production at Steti mill, Czech Republic & soft export market

** Co says maintenance shuts at Swiecie and Steti mills to have 90 mln euro impact on FY underlying profit, based on prevailing selling prices

** Co’s Q3 underlying oper profit 13 pct lower than Q2

** UBS, in a note, writes that kraft paper export market was a bit softer than expected as political instability and lower demand weighed in (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; rahul.b.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
