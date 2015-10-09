FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-LSE: Russell sale price underwhelms but brokers welcome closure
October 9, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-LSE: Russell sale price underwhelms but brokers welcome closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in London Stock Exchange edge lower after sells asset management business Russell Investments for $1.15 bln -- a lower price than market was expecting

** LSE put Russell Investments -- part of Frank Russell it bought last year -- on the block in February

** Stock down 0.5% (v FTSE 100 +0.5%) -- though not as steep a fall as flagged in the pre-market, with one broker forecasting a 2-3% drop

** Brokers relatively sanguine; BAML had expectated proceeds of $1.4-$1.5 bln, but says announcement should assuage market’s worries over the sale; continues to see the LSE as “an extremely attractive stock” due to its high quality business mix

** Numis -- which had valued the business at $1.4 bln -- views this as a positive development for co as it allows management to focus on delivering its targeted growth strategy and achieving the expected cost synergies (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

