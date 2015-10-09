REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results

(Adds company forecast) Oct 9 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.80 3.08 5.90 - 6.30

(-9.1 pct) (-7.0 pct) (-5.7 - +0.7 pct) Operating 335 mln 806 mln 900 mln - 1.20

(-58.3 pct) (-25.3 pct) (-38.8 - -18.4 pct) Recurring 331 mln 805 mln 900 mln - 1.20

(-58.9 pct) (-25.3 pct) (-39.4 - -19.2 pct) Net 212 mln 505 mln 600 mln - 800 mln