REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results
October 9, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Oct 9 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 Feb 29, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.80 3.08 5.90 - 6.30

(-9.1 pct) (-7.0 pct) (-5.7 - +0.7 pct) Operating 335 mln 806 mln 900 mln - 1.20

(-58.3 pct) (-25.3 pct) (-38.8 - -18.4 pct) Recurring 331 mln 805 mln 900 mln - 1.20

(-58.9 pct) (-25.3 pct) (-39.4 - -19.2 pct) Net 212 mln 505 mln 600 mln - 800 mln

-57.9 pct -48.6 pct -33.7 - -11.6 pct EPS 6.50 yen 15.45 yen 18.33 yen - 24.44 yen Ann Div 6.50 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 6.50 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2706.T

