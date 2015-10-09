FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Broccoli -2015/16 div forecast
October 9, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Broccoli -2015/16 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Broccoli Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year to Year to

Feb 29, 2016 Feb 29, 2016

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 4.00 yen - 5.50 yen 5.00 yen - 7.00 yen Q2 Div Q4 Div 4.00 yen - 5.50 yen 5.00 yen - 7.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2706.T

