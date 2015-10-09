FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Petrofac: surges on termination of unfavourable contract
October 9, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Petrofac: surges on termination of unfavourable contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Oilfield services co Petrofac up as much as 12.4 pct to highest in more than 3 mnths, top gainer on LSE & among FTSE-350 oil equipment and services peers on termination of an unfavourable contract

** Co says terminated contract with ZPMC over construction of co’s JSD 6000 deepwater vessel - part of its push to enter offshore EPCI market - citing issues with ZPMC’s performance

** Market hated Petrofac’s strategy of developing a deep water business & was viewing everything that they’ve invested in that project as a write-off, Canaccord Genuity analyst Alex Brooks says

** “The market wanted (the termination) to happen and the market’s gotten what it wants,” he adds

** Two analysts peg Petrofac’s investment in project at about $400 mln out of a total expected $800 mln cost; termination news adds roughly $500 million to co’s market value

** Stock on-track for sharpest rise in more than 6 years with over a full day’s avg volume traded through on stock in 1.5 hour of trade

** Crude futures & U.S. oil up on Friday after an influential forecaster predicts that a market rally was not far off and U.S. Federal Reserve minutes indicate no hurry to raise rates

** Up to Thursday’s close, Petrofac has risen more than a fifth in value, outperforming c.6 pct gain in wider peer index

** Co’s gain in contrast to many other oil services firms - suffering because of energy cos slashing budgets & project stoppages - due to hefty exposure to Middle East, where national oil companies have shown more reliance and not cut much investment ($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

