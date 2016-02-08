FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Imagination Tech: CEO quits, Apple supplier warns on profit
#Hot Stocks
February 8, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Imagination Tech: CEO quits, Apple supplier warns on profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Imagination Technologies, supplier of graphics technology to Apple, down c. 8 pct, biggest FTSE All Share loser & languishing near 2009 lows

** Says CEO quit & warns will not make an oper profit this year

** finnCap says it will be a “very difficult and slow recovery” for co as royalties from key customers expected to fall short in CY Q1 2016 as seen in CY Q4 2015

** Co down in recent weeks, along with fellow tech suppliers, as Apple reports slowest-ever rise in iPhone shipments & forecast first drop in 13 yrs in quarterly sales for current period

** YTD drops until Friday’s close: Imagination 1 pct, Laird 2 pct, ASML 4 pct, ARM 5 pct

** More than 2/3rds of full day’s avg volume traded through on Imagination in 40 mins post bell (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)


