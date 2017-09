Oct 9 (Reuters) - Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to build grain storage and logistics centre in Heilongjiang province with investment of 498.2 million yuan ($78.52 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GAc3qT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)