BUZZ-India's Unichem Labs jumps on report of sale plans
October 12, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-India's Unichem Labs jumps on report of sale plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Unichem Laboratories Ltd, a mid-sized Indian drugmaker, jumps as much as 3 pct to 315.75 rupees

** The drugmaker is exploring a sale of its domestic formulations business, and its proposal “is being studied” by private equity firms and strategic investors, the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources

** Potential suitors could include Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd , Mylan Inc, Abbott Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi PA, and Pfizer Inc, the report said, citing sources

** Unichem’s Managing Director Prakash Mody denied the report on local television channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday, and said the company had no plans to sell a stake

** Unichem did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters (RM: zeba.siddiqui.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
