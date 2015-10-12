FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Glencore: plans to sell copper mines in Australia, Chile
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 12, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Glencore: plans to sell copper mines in Australia, Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Metals trader and miner Glencore up more than 3 pct & top gainer on slightly-negative FTSE 100 index

** Co says plans to sell its wholly-owned Cobar copper mine in Australia and Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile after receiving interest from potential buyers

** Cobar produces about 50,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate per annum, while the Lomas Bayas mine’s annual output is about 75,000 tonnes of copper cathode

** Move to cut production in face of lower prices contrasts with rival Rio Tinto ; the low-cost miner has said it has no plans in cutting copper output next year

** GLEN looking to sell assets to raise money to cut its $30 bln in net debt by about a third

** Has earlier also pledged to cut capex, suspend dividend payments and raise $2.5 bln of new equity capital

** Shares in co down about 57 pct YTD in tandem with weak global commodity prices & hit by concerns around co’s huge debt (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.