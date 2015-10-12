BUZZ-IAG: GS backs stock with "buy" post Aer Lingus acquisition

** British Airways-owner IAG up nearly 2 pct & top gainer on the Stoxx Europe travel & leisure index after Goldman Sachs (GS) reinstates with a “buy” rating post Aer Lingus acquisition

** IAG managed to buy Aer Lingus to add a portfolio comprising BA, Iberia and Vueling

** GS expects co to sustain improvement in cash return on capital invested, boosted by stable economic growth in its key markets

** Co should benefit from move to address legacy cost inefficiencies and deliver modest capacity growth, GS adds

** Stock 2nd top gainer on FTSE-100 bluechip index on Monday

** GS says it believes IAG’s current valuation fails to reflect its higher return and growth prospects vs history

** As per Friday’s close stock trading at nearly half of its Starmine Intrinsic Value Estimate, despite c.16 pct gain YTD

** Sentiment on stock largely positive with 19 of 25 brokerages rating it “buy” or higher, 4 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)