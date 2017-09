TABLE-Hulic Reit -6 MTH results

Oct 13 (Reuters) Hulic Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.71 4.05 4.72 4.75

(+16.3 pct ) (+10.8 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Operating 2.63 2.66 2.54 2.55

(-1.2 pct ) (+7.1 pct ) (-3.3 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Recurring 2.30 2.29 2.22 2.23

(+0.8 pct ) (+47.0 pct ) (-3.7 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) Net 2.30 2.29 2.22 2.23