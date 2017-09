Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd

* Says Ding Bo resigns as chairman due to personal reason but remains as general manager

* Says plans to set up asset management firm with registered capital of 1 billion yuan ($157.69 million)

Source text in Chinese: here; here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3417 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)