TABLE-Glp J-reit -6 MTH results

Oct 14 (Reuters) Glp J-reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.08 10.99 12.28 12.28

(+0.8 pct ) (+17.9 pct ) (+10.8 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Operating 5.73 5.80 6.42 6.28

(-1.2 pct ) (+18.1 pct ) (+12.0 pct ) (-2.2 pct ) Recurring 4.65 4.70 5.26 5.16

(-1.0 pct ) (+18.2 pct ) (+13.2 pct ) (-2.0 pct ) Net 4.65 4.70 5.26 5.16